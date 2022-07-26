Fort Atkinson Brownie Troop 2296 officially opened its Little Free Library Charter #59794 to Jones Park in Fort Atkinson Sunday afternoon. It is the 10th Little Free Library in Fort Atkinson and the second to be located in a city park. It was designed to resemble the Jones Park baseball diamond grandstand using the same shingles and siding.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Watertown Arts Council will hold its 38th Annual Outdoor Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, on the island at Riverside Park. More than 100 artists from Wisconsin and surrounding states will exhibit.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Jefferson cab rides for the elderly committee has a new lease on solvency. After their most successful tag day, administrators of the program were saying cautiously this week that it could continue until the end of the year without another public appeal for funds and with no restrictions.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A Jefferson County driver was preoccupied with a piece of hum rather than the job at hand-driving his car-about 8:15 p.m. Monday, and this resulted in an accident two miles east of Jefferson on county trunk Y, according to police. Emil R. Burow, 67, Jefferson, route 2, told Jefferson county police he was traveling south on county trunk Y, took a stick of gum from a pack, lost control of his vehicle and swerved off into the ditch. The car struck a guide post and a tree. Burow was not injured.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Next Sunday will see the Fort Atkinson and Watertown Jefferson county league teams opposing each other on the Watertown diamond in a battle for first place. At present the teams are tied for the league leadership.
150 Years Ago, 1872
A new style of potato buy is making its appearance in some parts of the state.
