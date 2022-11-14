The holiday season officially kicked off in Fort Atkinson on Saturday evening with the 22 nd annual Fort Atkinson Holiday Parade. Sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the even drew spectators who packed both sides of Main Street from East Milwaukee Avenue to Madison Avenue. Fifty-nine entries made their way up Main Street to kick off the advent of the holiday season.
20 Years Ago, 2002The Fort Atkinson High School girls’ swim team left the Natatorium on the University of Wisconsin campus a little bit heavier, but is was good weight that it added. The Blackhawks came home with a handful of medals—and two now school records—from the WIAA Division 2 State Meet on Friday. The Lady Hawks earned medals in three individual events and one relay on Friday, as they recorded their highest finish at the WIAA State Meet in school history.
40 Years Ago, 1982East Milwaukee Avenue motorists can’t turn down Merchants Avenue these days. The street has been closed from its intersection with East Milwaukee Avenue to South Third Street, East, to make room for materials and equipment for reconstruction of the Dwight Foster Public Library. The $7000,000 project includes extending the north and south wings and renovating the existing structure.
70 Years Ago, 1952A Jefferson store is marking its 75 th anniversary throughout this month. The A. Puerner & Son Co. store, one of Jefferson’s oldest businesses, was founded at its present location in 1877 by Andreas J. Puerner and his father, Wilhelm F. Puerner, sr., under whose management the property known as the Puerner block was purchased.
100 Years Ago, 1922A delightful time was enjoyed at the Fort Atkinson club last Thursday night. A six thirty turkey dinner was served to about 65 members. John Westphal and A. F. Jones had charge. After the dinner pinochle was played, the losers being obliged to pay for the dinner.
150 Years Ago, 1872JEFFERSON—Our Village Board have finally come to their senses and are having a brick cistern constructed with 600 barrels capacity, for the use of the Fire Department. The cistern is located on the corner of Third and Church streets.
