5 Years Ago, 2017

About 6000 runners of all ages braved frigid temperatures Saturday morning, Nov. 11, to participate in the Frosty Rock, sponsored by Fort HealhCare. The event, which started and ended at Fort Atkinson High School, features a 1-mile kids’ run, 12k trail/road run and a 5k run/walk. All of the proceeds went to Tomorrow’s Hope, the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition and Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation.

