About 6000 runners of all ages braved frigid temperatures Saturday morning, Nov. 11, to participate in the Frosty Rock, sponsored by Fort HealhCare. The event, which started and ended at Fort Atkinson High School, features a 1-mile kids’ run, 12k trail/road run and a 5k run/walk. All of the proceeds went to Tomorrow’s Hope, the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition and Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation.
20 Years Ago, 2002The Senate voted decisively, Tuesday to create a Homeland Security Department, delivering a triumph to President Bush and setting the stage for the biggest government reshuffling in a half-century as a way to thwart and respond to terrorist attacks.
40 Years Ago, 1982Space shuttle Columbia broke through desert cloudcover at dawn today and returned to Earth for the fifth time in just 19 months. The mission milestone: establishing the American ship as a commercial cargo carrier.
70 Years Ago, 1952WATERTOWN—Twelve long time employees of the Ira L. Henry Co., a paper products firm here, will share in the estate of Edgar A. Pratt and his wife, the late Mrs. H. W. Ferguson, under terms of a joint will.
The employees, who have worked for the firm from 20 to 25 years each, will receive $1,000 each.
100 Years Ago, 1922Jefferson County is one of the largest poultry counties in the state and one of the very few counties bearing the distinction of having more than 100 hens per farm as an average for the 3,263 farms in the county. The value of poultry on farms in Jefferson County is given by the 1920 census as $216,578. There is produced annually from these farms nearly 2,000,000 dozens of eggs valued at approximately $600,000.
150 Years Ago, 1872FORT ATKINSON—I am informed that the much talked of horse disease has made an appearance in this place. Several horses of W. H. Tousley & Co., livery, are now sick, and one of Frank Holmes’, the drayman, is unfit for use, and we hear of several others about town. How extensive the disease has already become, we really do not know. A great many farmers’ teams are in town to-day, and if the disease is contagious, they will some of them carry it into the country.
