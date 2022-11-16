5 Years Ago, 2017
Fort Atkinson native Brady Lueck sculpts just about anything out of metal. Sometimes, it’s to pay the bills. Other times, it is for art shows. Occasionally, he will construct a piece on speculation, hoping it will sell.
5 Years Ago, 2017
Fort Atkinson native Brady Lueck sculpts just about anything out of metal. Sometimes, it’s to pay the bills. Other times, it is for art shows. Occasionally, he will construct a piece on speculation, hoping it will sell.
And in the case of the flying pig sculpture now located outside Jones Market in Fort Atkinson, it also can allow whimsey to meet artistic talent.
The winged pig, which stands about six feet tall as it hovers on its back legs getting ready to take off, was delivered to the Jones Dairy Farm store this summer. It was relocated to its final venue next to the front entrance to the ice cream shop, along the Glacial River Trail, a few weeks ago.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Herring and ring-billed seagulls on Rock Lake, Hope Lake, Lake Ripley and the Town of Sumner’s Mud Lake were found dead along the shores by area state Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens Wednesday. The cause of death for the seagulls, number in the hundreds, is under investigation. Fresh carcasses have been sent to the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Madison for testing.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Soaring solid-waste disposal costs have sent City of Jefferson officials searching for a way to cut costs and some feel Jefferson County may possess the answer.
The city is eyeing a 104-acre landfill site between Jefferson and Johnson Creek in the Town of Aztalan, set aside in 1975 as a way to solve a potential solid-waste disposal problem for county residents.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Member of the Fort Atkinson Methodist Men’s club are expected to get a first-hand account of the bitter air war in Korea when they meet at a regular dinner session in the church at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday.
Program Chairman Frank H. Bell announced today that an American pilot who has completed his mission in the Korean theater will be among the three airmen from Truax Field at Midson who will appear here.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Fort Atkinson postoffice ranks third in this Federal Reserve district of cities from 2,5000 to 5,000 population in sates of treasury savings certificates from Jan. 1st to Oct. 31st , 1922
150 Years Ago, 1872
WATERLOO—Our merchants are doing a good trade, and we think the future of Waterloo is alright.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.