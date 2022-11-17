The Friends of Haumerson’s Pond announces a recent gift made possible through a grant from the United Way of Jefferson and Northern Walworth Counties. United Way awarded a grant to the Friends of Haumerson’s Pond for the purchase of four brand-new hockey goals to be used on the pond in Fort Atkinson during the upcoming season.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Town of Koshkonong might have a new park sooner than later after a land acquisition was unanimously approved by electors during a special meeting Thursday night. The township, with 27 voters present, approved entering into a contract with the Public Land Trust or similar entity to authorize the purchase of a 55-acre parcel.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Work on the City of Jefferson’s new fire station is under way after funds for the project were approved following years of debate. The new station, which is located on East Racine Street, will replace the department’s current 111-year-old structure on the corner of East Milwaukee Street and South Center Avenue. Officials hope to have the $6000,000 building enclosed by January, with final work being completed by the spring of 1983.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The city of Fort Atkinson is described by just eight lines of type in the revised 1952 printing of the Encyclopedia. Britannica, according to an advance proof received by the Daily Union today. “Fort Atkinson, a city in Jefferson county, Wisconsin, U. S. on the Rock river, 35 mi. S. E. of Madison. It is on federal highway 12 and is served by the Chicago and North Western railway and by motor coach. The population was 6, 257 in 1950 and 6,153 in 1940. The city has a number of factories. General Henry Atkinson built a stockade there during the Black Hawk War. Permanent settlement in 1838 and the city was incorporated in 1878.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Saturday night Dist. Atty. Racy C. Twining, directing three federal enforcement officers, conducted a successful raid against bootlegging in the village of Busseyville and as a result seven your men appeared here Monday before Justice Giles Hibbard, five of them being charged with possession and manufacture of intoxicating liquors, and two being arrested for drunkenness. Three of the boys nabbed were from Fort Atkinson.
