The Jefferson High School technology education construction class is building a garden shed for the West Elementary School garden, constructing it piece by piece at the high school. The building project gives the students real-life experience while providing West with a needed storage space for garden implements.
20 Years Ago, 2002
An escaped turkey from regions unknown has been making her home in the area of Hill and First Streets in Jefferson, perhaps to escape being turned into a Thanksgiving dinner centerpiece. Maggie Kates, 6, spotted the bird from her upstairs bedroom window about 7 a.m. Monday. She called to her parents, James Kates and Sharon Schmeling, and her 4-year-old sister, Lucy. The bird-watchers tiptoed outside to greet the creature and managed to get photos before the turkey got spooked and ran into a path of woods along the Crawfish River.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Melster Candies, the Cambridge firm founded in 1919 by Harvey and Arthur Melster, has been purchased by Pennsylvania Dutch Candy Co. Inc. The 100,000-square-foot Melster Candies plant manufactures a line of Easter candies, both marshmallow and crème centers, as well as pure sugar mints, coconut-toasted marshmallows, chocolate drops, Angel Food chocolate-covered sponge candy, salt water taffy and peanut butter kisses.
70 Years Ago, 1952
First classes in the new Whitewater elementary school probably will be held in February or early March, it was announced this week by Donald Germann, president of the board of education. Work on the new school being built by T. S. Willis, Janesville contractor, is 72 per cent completed. Half of the building now has a roof and work is being rushed so that kindergarten can be moved from the Methodist church into the new school.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The huge dome on the state capitol at Madison within two feet as tall as the national capitol, was lighted nights during the homecoming days at the U.W. last week-end. The lights in the dome had been unused during the past two months to save coal.
150 Years Ago, 1872
HEBRON—Robt. Krouse has disposed of his stock of boots and shoes to A. F. Windon and will confine his attention to manufacturing.
