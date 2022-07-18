As the 165th Jefferson County Fair neared its close on Sunday, Kiley Eck was crowned the 2018 Fairest of the Fair. Eck was selected by the judges as this year’s winner and was crowned by the 2017 Fairest of the Fair. “It feels great,” Eck said. “I’m very honored to represent the fair and the Fair Park and the Fairest of the Fair program.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Members of the Helenville Fire Department unveiled the old Helenville World War II Honor Roll, now refurbished and ready to be displayed again, during a re-dedication Sunday afternoon at the Helenville Firemen’s Picnic.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Area residents got a real taste of summer weather Saturday when the mercury reached 92 degrees and the humidity brought the point home.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Equipped with Scotch plaids to remind them of home in Glasgow, Scotland, yet eager to see more of their new country in America, the Everitt family is beginning to feel “very much at hame here.” Mr. and Mrs. William James Everitt and three of their children arrived here last week to make their “hame” in this country. They presently are living with his mother in Fort Atkinson.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Ye Aztalan and Helenville Game – Of course we won but we do not count it another feather to our cap. With a final score of 16-1 ‘tis plainly evident that the Helenville nine played very superior ball.
150 Years Ago, 1872
There has been a death from small pox in the village of Hebron during the past week. The name of the deceased was Stevens. We perceive many are very much excited, as it always will be the case in such cases, and say and do some unreasonable things. But to keep cool, trust in God and get vaccinated with pure vaccine virus is our best advice.
