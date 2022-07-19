When Judy Waldmann went into business at her shoe shop in downtown Jefferson four decades ago, there were very few female business owners. When Waldmann retires this summer, she’ll pass her building on to another female entrepreneur. And while the shop will change from a shoe store to an interior design business, it will remain an anchor in the city’s traditional downtown.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Several electric and telecommunications poles were damaged Monday afternoon when a semi-truck pulling into a Town of Koshkonong driveway snagged several power lines, leaving 900 Fort Atkinson-area residents without power for eight hours.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The 130th edition of the Jefferson County Fair officially begins its five-day run Wednesday, with the gates open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. And, promising to live up to its title as “The Fair That Always Pleases,” the annual event will feature something for everyone, from horse judging and goat-milking contests to cotton candy and country-western music.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Senora Eva Peron, glamorous, politically-active wife of President Juan D. Peron, was believed Saturday to be losing her fight against death. As the seriousness of her condition was brought home to the Argentine people, her enthusiastic followers began sending in contributions for the monument that is to honor her memory in historic Plaza de Mayo., the heart of Buenos Aires.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Thirteen big features are the scope of Fort Atkinson’s 1922 Chautauqua which will open on the afternoon of Aug. 12th and close the evening of Aug. 16h. The numbers range from light opera to musical soloists, lectures, reading, novelty entertainments and magic.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The open Polar Sea must be a discovered soon, if at all. At least so argues a writer in Nature (an English periodical), who believes the sea will soon cease to exist.
