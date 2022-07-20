Cambridge resident Jeffrey Veesenmeyer visited St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson this spring, assisting the eighth graders in writing narratives for their “Memoirs” project. He had been to the school earlier in the year to share with students his experiences in the Naval Air Reserves and how he came to write his book, “Kamikaze Destroyer,” which was published in 2014.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Jefferson VFW Teener baseball team took another step toward earning a VFW South Division title on Tuesday, as it knocked off visiting Elkhorn, 11-7, at Fischer Field.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A $3,000 airport expansion study was authorized by the Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday night, an action that was viewed by some rural residents as the first step toward a noisier, more dangerous environment.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The old Tri-County rural school, located just northwest of the city of Whitewater, will have one big last moment of glory … and then it is expected to fade into history. The former pupils and teachers of the school will come back for a big reunion this Sunday, July 20, to mark the centennial year of the school building.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The John Ward tourist camp half way between Fort Atkinson and Whitewater on Highway 12 is being much used by tourists. It is located in an oak grove, on a gently sloping side hill on the Ward farm. Fresh water and wood are available to campers. In the store erected near the road fresh eggs and milk, groceries and confections can be purchased.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Rally round the flag boys. A call signed by over 100 names has been issued for a meeting on Monday night next at Hoskins & Wells Hall in Lake Mills, for the purpose of organizing a Grant & Wilson Republican Club. Come in with your wives, sweet hearts, mothers and everybody. Let us show the enemy that the old Union fire still burns in our hearts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.