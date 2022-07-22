The Jefferson Blue Devils have just rocked the River. Following a 4-2 doubling up of Home Talent League archrival Fort Atkinson Thursday, the Blue Devils clinched the River Division title of the East Section Night league on a steamy night at Fischer Field.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Lois Kirchner of Jefferson called Tuesday to let us know that she had one ripe tomato in her garden. “It’s the earliest I’ve ever picked one,” the Dewey Avenue resident said. Anyone else out there with a green thumb?
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Madison Scouts will lead 50 of the top drum corps from around the country into competition at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7. More than 5,000 young people are expected to take part in the Midwest championships at Whitewater, according to Chris Allen, publicity director for DCI.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Lake Mills city council appointed Milton Schmidt a third member of the local police department at a recent special meeting. Schmidt’s appointment will make it possible for the police officers to have three eight-hour shifts, it was stated at the meeting.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Rev. Henry K. Hawley, former pastor of this church will speak at the congregational church next Sunday morning, July 23, and it is hoped that there will be a large attendance to hear Mr. Hawley. His theme will be “the Trials and Dangers of Being Middle Aged.”
150 Years Ago, 1872
Mr. H. W. Wales, of Oakland reports that a grade Durham cow owned by him during seven days in the month of June last gave an average of 55 pounds of rich milk each day on pasture feed alone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.