The 23rd annual Flight for Life “Scene Call of the Year” award for 2016 is being given to the Johnson Creek Fire and EMS Department in relation to a July 13, 2016, head-on collision between a dump truck and a car on Interstate 94 that resulted in one patient being trapped and both vehicles on fire.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Rehabilitation For Wisconsin-Rest Area Maintenance (RFW-RAM) has awarded Opportunities, Inc. for achieving a “RAM Grand Slam” for covering all the bases while providing excellent janitorial and maintenance services at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation rest area site, located on Interstate-94 by Johnson Creek.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Riding a two-game Home Talent League winning streak, the Fort Atkinson Black Hawks will attempt to make it three straight with a game against Deerfield, starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson. Meanwhile the Jefferson Blue Devil team – riding a hot streak of its own – will fight to hold onto second place in the HTL Eastern Division, Eastern Section standings with a 1:30 p.m. game against Cottage Grove at Fischer Field in Jefferson.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A soldier who hasn’t had time to practice on his golf game in about four years took to the Koshkonong Mounds nine Tuesday and shot a 39, two over par. Cpl. John Weaver said he played the Fort Atkinson course in high school a few years back and, with his duties in the air force since, hadn’t had much time to practice. He was disappointed that he didn’t shoot under par, he said, but “not being very familiar with the course and a little rusty” he did all right. However, he couldn’t wait around to enter the Daily Union golf tournament, since he reported back to his air field Wednesday for duty.
100 Years Ago, 1922
SULLIVAN – The proceeds of the bazar and supper given by the Ladies’ Auxiliary Thursday were over $115.
150 Years Ago, 1872
JEFFERSON — On Saturday last our town and village voted on the proposition to give $50,000 aid to the Chicago & Northern Pacific Air Line Railroad, the town (which includes the town and village jointly) to give $35,000 and the village $15,000. In the town there were 409 votes cast for the proposition and only 37 against it, while the village there were 328 votes cast, everyone of which was for the proposition.
