5 Years Ago, 2017

The Jefferson County Parks Department has received notice from an anonymous Foundation that it has been awarded $10,000 for trail building at the Glacial River mountain Bike Park. The grant is to build single-track mountain bike trails at the Glacial River Mountain Bike Park while incorporating a combination of built features that will add excitement, challenge and build riders’ skills. Features will include riding over obstacles, elevated ride platforms, drops and rock rides.

Load comments