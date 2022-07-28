The Jefferson County Parks Department has received notice from an anonymous Foundation that it has been awarded $10,000 for trail building at the Glacial River mountain Bike Park. The grant is to build single-track mountain bike trails at the Glacial River Mountain Bike Park while incorporating a combination of built features that will add excitement, challenge and build riders’ skills. Features will include riding over obstacles, elevated ride platforms, drops and rock rides.
20 Years Ago, 2002
After nearly nine months, the long-awaited dedication of “Fireflies,” a bronze sculpture located at the corner of Robert Street and Riverside Drive in Fort Atkinson, was held Monday night. Its $57,200 pricetag was paid for by a Fort Atkinson Community Foundation-issued a $29,000 “challenge grant” that matched each dollar raised up to that amount.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Five Fort Atkinson area students were among those who received master degrees recently at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. They include: Barbara Jean Stephan, Route 1, Watertown, forestry. Dennis Alan Reynolds, 110 S. Fourth St., Palmyra, business/management. Kay Marie Udey, 704 Frederick St., Fort Atkinson, social work. Andrew Dwight Stiles, Tyranena Road, lake Mills, industrial engineering Lori Linda Schilberg, 505 Parkview Drive, Milton, social work.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Another Wisconsin bank has been robbed, this time one at Palmyra in the southeastern corner of Jefferson county. A lone, unmasked bandit staged a lunch-hour raid on the bank today and escaped with about $600 in the 10th armed bank and loan office holdup in Wisconsin in as many months. The robber, a medium-sized man, entered the Palmyra bank just as William Norris, 74, the cashier, was preparing to close for the noon hour. The Jefferson county sheriff’s office said that a road block had been set up at various spots. However, by 2 p.m. today there was till no report of any sight of the bandit or his car.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Unable to shake off the Watertown jinx the Ft. Atkinson legion baseball team went down a peg in the county league percentage Sunday, being trimmed by the Goslings at Watertown, 8 to 3. From all reports it was a wild ball game. Twice the Legion players threatened to leave the diamond because of the rank umpiring of Hank O’day, a Watertown man who, throughout the game, gave the Goslings everything and made their victory sure.
150 Years Ago, 1872
FORT ATKINSON – One morning last week on of Dr. Hamlin’s Wizard Oil wagons, with four or five men and a small dog, made their appearance upon our streets, to remain two days or more. They succeeded in getting out a large crowd of people afternoon and evening. All were invited to purchase the Wizard, confined in a four ounce bottle, for one dollar, on either side of the carriage, while the toughest cases were called to the rear of the carriage, where they would be cured with out charge in from five seconds to five minutes.
