Rainbow Hospice Care announces that Ken Pugh was chosen as its representative for Tomorrow’s Hope torch-lighting ceremony at Hope Fest 2017 in Jefferson. Ken, a World War II veteran, has been a part of the Rainbow Hospice Care family for many years. When speaking about Rainbow Hospice Care he says with a smile “it’s just the most wonderful bunch of people to be associated with – it is just an honor. I have never heard a bad word from anyone, it’s wonderful.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A total of 23 young tennis players participated in the annual Fort Atkinson Junior Tennis Open, sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Tennis Association, held Saturday, July 20, at the Rock River Park Courts The competition features players, both boys and girls, between the ages of 12 and 18.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club has given $500 toward reconstruction of the Dwight Foster Public Library to push the fund-raising drive already to $120,000, only $20,000 below its goal. The library project, which includes revamping the present structure and building two additions, will also be financed by $300,000 from the city and $200,00 from the Worcester Fund.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Milton Lorman of Fort Atkinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. L. R. Lorman, fired an expert score on the range with the M-1 rifle at the military police reserve officers training corps summer camp, at Camp Gordon, near Augusta, Ga. Cadet Lorman, a student at the University of Wisconsin, where he is enrolled in the ROTC is taking six weeks of field training which will augment his college theoretical studies. Along with 500 cadets from 34 different colleges and universities, Cadet Lorman is receiving practical training in basic military and military police subjects which cannot be taught at the college.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The new directory of the city of Fort Atkinson, compiled by the Frost Directory Co., shows a population of over 5,300.
150 Years Ago, 1872
CONCORD – The farmers are all busy cutting their grain. We have a very good crop of wheat. Hop yards look well and if the lice let them alone there will be a good crop.
