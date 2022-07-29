5 Years Ago, 2017

Rainbow Hospice Care announces that Ken Pugh was chosen as its representative for Tomorrow’s Hope torch-lighting ceremony at Hope Fest 2017 in Jefferson. Ken, a World War II veteran, has been a part of the Rainbow Hospice Care family for many years. When speaking about Rainbow Hospice Care he says with a smile “it’s just the most wonderful bunch of people to be associated with – it is just an honor. I have never heard a bad word from anyone, it’s wonderful.

