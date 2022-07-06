The Jefferson County Historic Sites Preservation Council is looking to have Potter’s Field in Jefferson designated as a Jefferson County Historical Landmark. The council hopes to call public attention to “an important period in Jefferson County history when the county housed and assisted the poor, indigent and mentally ill in the days before the establishment of modern federal, state and county social services and programs.” Potter’s Field” is a general term for a cemetery for the indigent who are buried at public expense.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson American Legion baseball team remained in first place in the State Line League Southern Division with its seventh straight win on Monday, a 10-1 decision over visitor Brodhead at Jones Park. Fort Atkinson was never challenged in the game, as it took an early lead and never let Brodhead in the game.
40 Years Ago, 1982
To be the only kid in Jefferson County to participate in the Wisconsin High School Rodeo, you’ve got to be good. And to beat the odds and finish third in the state – thus qualifying for the national meet – you’ve got to be outstanding. Mike Hachtel, a 15-year-old sophomore-to-be at Jefferson High School achieved all that June 25-27 at the Wisconsin High School rodeo at Baraboo.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Residents of the Cambridge area will have an opportunity to donate blood for the soldiers in Korea Thursday, July 10, when the Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in the village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school auditorium.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Things are in a bad way over in Germany. Murder of the “ins” by the “outs” is going on and terrorism is being used to make the people give up popular government. The latest victim is the attempted assassination of Maxmillian Harden whose paper, “Die Zukunft”, was suppressed during the war for its criticism of monarchical methods. He was stabbed and beaten and left for dead, and now lies seriously wounded in a hospital.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Our respectable townsman Geo. W. Bishop and his amiable wife have lived together in the bonds of agreeable wedlock, for twenty-five years. That is a fact gentle reader, and that, too, living within a day’s ride of Chicago. We know that it isn’t just exactly the most fashionable style, but then Bishop and his wife don’t go very much on style and so foolish creatures they persist in thinking a good deal of each other yet.
