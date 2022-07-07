National Public Radio marked the Fourth of July by tweeting the entire Declaration of Independence, but it seems some Twitter users didn’t recognize what they were reading. The broadcaster tweeted out the words of the declaration line-by-line Tuesday. Some of the founders’ criticisms of King George III were met with angry responses from supporters of President Donald Trump, who seemed to believe the tweets were a reference to his presidency.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Travel back in time 1,000 years and experience the history and mystery of ancient Aztalan. On Sunday, July 7, State Archaeologist Bob Birmingham will lead two special tours to celebrate the Lake Mills/Aztalan Historical Society’s Aztalan Day. “Our goal is to help people understand the historical significance of this unique archaeological resource, and to promote respect for the site,” Davies said.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The age of computers has arrived, not only in the business world but also in the School District of Fort Atkinson, where even first graders are tuning in to the video scene. Thirty first- and second-graders have completed a two-week “Computers for Kids” program at Purdy Elementary School. The prediction that someday there will be a computer in every business, school and household is becoming a reality.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Jefferson Sportsmen’s club sand the Jefferson County chapter of the Wisconsin Amateur Field Trial club will sponsor their 10th annual retriever trial on highway 30, near Johnson Creek… The event, known as the “world series” of the hunting dogs, is nationally known for the number of entries received annually and for the classes of dogs which are entered.
100 Years Ago, 1922
This judge must have worried some over having to put a pretty girl in jail for speeding in order to keep his word. We will wager the jail will be brightened considerably by flowers and potted plants while Miss Dickenson is incarcerated there. The sentence was imposed by Judge R. F. Cox, who recently asserted he would hand out jail sentences to careless automobile drivers and speeders.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Watertown Daily Market. The Association met at their sales rooms. The question of shipping cheese to London, was brought up and quite thoroughly discussed. D. H. Burrell & Co. stated that the London Market required a firm, rich, fine-grained cheese, well-colored, of a fine orange shade, with the cream all in that shipping.
