Jefferson High School graduates are planning a celebration for the first 100 years of the high school, 1885 to1985. Anyone who attended the high school during those years is invited to the celebration … Attendees are asked to bring old photos, letter jackets, pom poms, megaphones, raccoon coats, ball gloves, football helmets and other memorabilia, and share stories.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A fascinating piece of Jefferson County history is included as a chapter in author Betty Cowley’s new book, “Stalag Wisconsin: Inside World War II Prisoner-of-War Camps.” Many readers might be surprised that by 1945 Wisconsin housed some 20,000 captured enemy soldiers, some in Jefferson County Fair Park.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Mobile Communications Division of General Electric Co. (GEC) has been moved from Milwaukee to 210 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson. Headed by Robert Beltrone, 444 Raintree Drive, Fort Atkinson, the site is the main office for the business radio manufacturing division’s work in Wisconsin, Illinois, the eastern half of Missouri and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Yankee dollar just isn’t worth as much as it used to be in Canada. Hotel operators in Montreal are telling tourists they can’t accept American money at par anymore. The Canadian dollar rates 3 cents higher than its American counterpart.
100 Years Ago, 1922This county has adopted and is putting in force the newest idea for making motor traffic on cement highways safe. The idea consists of a continuous black line in the center of the concrete highways. Traffic in one direction keeps to the right of the line and opposing traffic to the left. The point is that the dividing line is fixed, where heretofore drivers adopted their own imaginary lines to limit “their side,” and some drivers proved to be very far-sighted.
150 Years Ago, 1872
By the following report it will be seen that Wisconsin tobacco has led in all the transactions of the past week, so far as the amount of cases sold. This is an encouraging feature showing that dealers are largely hold of our stock, which will of course soon relieve the home market, and advance the price of that which is left.
