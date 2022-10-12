The Jefferson Fire Department held its annual fundraiser breakfast Sunday, attracting a great crowd for the meal, tours of the fire station and EMS facility, fire truck rides and other family activities. The breakfast helped kick off Nation Fire Prevention Week.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Even museums sometimes look in basements, attics and sheds to find long-forgotten treasures. Staff at Old World Wisconsin recently found a vintage 1909 horseless carriage made by Sears, Roebuck & Co. that had been in storage for 220 years. Old World’s mechanic, Walter Wagner, is accustomed to maintaining modern internal combustion engines, like those in the trams that cruise the 576-acre historic site near Eagle. But he was more than happy to have a look at he Sears Motor Buggy. “It’s a simple design,” Wagner said. “And don’t forget, at one time this was the car of the future.”
40 Years Ago, 1982
The strike by 300 production and maintenance workers at Jones Dairy Farm moved into its 12th day today, with 45 sympathetic United Auto Workers joining the ranks of picketers outside the Fort Atkinson Pork-processing plant. In addition, the company reportedly began shuttling temporary employees in a van to the plant from a municipal parking lot. The strike by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1236, the union representing three-fourths of Jones’ 400 workers, began Oct. 2 after employees rejected a management request to accept substantial wage and benefit cuts.
70 Years Ago, 1952
What is believed to be the second largest baby born at the Fort Atkinson Memorial hospital was ushered into the world Wednesday afternoon. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Neil Willson, route 1, Palmyra, he weighed 10 pounds, 15 ¼ ounces. The “heavyweight” record was set last Mar. 12 when a child was born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kajawa, Whitewater, weighing 12 pounds, 8 ounces.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The building of the Jefferson Rubber Co. was sold at public sale last Friday to the National Vacuum Street Sweeper Co. for $7,500. Many Jefferson people sunk large sums when they bought stock in the rubber concern. It was a fizzle from the start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.