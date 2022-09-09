The Fort Atkinson Beautification Council and Fort Atkinson High School FFA teamed together to clear the Fort Atkinson Lions Club-built north and south entrance signs to the City of Fort Atkinson. Teaming with the Fort Atkinson FFA under adviser Jeff Agnew, the Beautification Council becomes involved with youth in renewing energy and vitality for the community.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Jefferson students have been participating in cooperative program on local history. Developed by the School District of Jefferson, with the help of local residents and historical society members in Jefferson, Sullivan, Rome and Helenville, the program included tours of museums and local spots of interests in all for communities within the school district.
40 Years Ago, 1982
E.T. phone home. The mailman’s waiting. More than 10,000 letters have arrived for you and your friends since you visited Earth in June. It’s all pilling up at your new fan club. You’ve got a bunch of messages. Matthew Ross wants you to come to his birthday party in West Bloomfield, Mich. He’ll be 4 years old and he says he’s your pal. But, he warns, “You’ll have to sleep at Grandma Rosie’s because my brother is scared of you.”
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Jefferson County Holstein Breeders’ association has won many honors in the past, but none probably will be remembered longer than the grand slam recorded in the 1952 Wisconsin state fair. In the recent fair the county association showed the best uddered cow and grand champion female, the grand champion male and the top county herd.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Within the past three months, Thomas Hamilton, a farmer of Union Grove Racine Co. had much of his property destroyed, and his life attempted, by enemies. Depredations were begun by smashing a reaper worth $140. A few nights after, they sawed a horse rake in pieces. Later on a dark night, Mr. Hamilton’s daughter heard somebody walking about the house. She called her father, who taking his lantern, went out of doors to discover who it was, when some one fired at him, the charge (of shot) striking a tree close to his head. A few nights ago he had two stacks of hay fired and burned to the ground.
