The third annual Harry Potter Festival will take place in the City of Jefferson Throughout this weekend. The event, previously held in Edgerton, could draw an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 attendees. The “Harry Potter” books are one of the best-selling series of all time, with more than 500 million copies sold. The seven-book fantasy series by British author J.K. Rowling was published between 1997 and 2007. There also are a film franchise and theme parks based on the series.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A whitetail deer from a quarantined Walworth County farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The sate Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials confirmed the positive deer was a doe killed for testing on Sept. 20 at the James Hirschboeck farm near Eagle. It is the second case of CWD found on a whitetail deer farm in Wisconsin.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The goblins have arrived in Fort Atkinson a little early for Halloween, but that won’t stop them from trying to scare the living daylights out of you. They’ve taken up residence in the Fort Atkinson Jaycees’ haunted house, located in the former Grove Street school across from Jones Park.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The president of Fort Atkinson’s Archery club, Mac Stewart, became the first archer ever to kill a deer in Walworth county, when he downed a 75-pound buck near Palmyra last Sunday. The weight was that of the deer when dressed out.
