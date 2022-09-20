Jimmy Hartwig, longtime leader of the Jimmy Hartwig Band, was honored Sunday as the 2017 recipients of the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award. Though Hartwig, now in his late 90s and in ill health, was unable to be present, his son, Wayne Hartwig, who succeeded Jimmy as the director of the 71-year-old band, accepted the award in his stead.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fort Atkinson’s Ron Bishofberger held off numerous drivers to win the 2002 Pepsi Wisconsin State Championships title, a two-day event held at Jefferson Speedway. The Wisconsin State Championship is Bishofberger’s fourth in the 22-year history of the event.
40 Years Ago, 1982
J.C. Penny Co., a fixture in Fort Atkinson’s retail business community for 50 years, has seen a lot of change. But the store still is run according to its founder’s “do unto others…” philosophy. So says store manager Jerry Heiliger, who, with expansion of the infant, girls’ and women’s wear lines now complete, is marking the local retail outlet’s 50th anniversary.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A brush fire at the mint farm west of Jefferson caused a little excitement for motorists passing by Monday afternoon, but in reality was a controlled burning project by workers there. Fire Chief John Zeh of Jefferson said this morning workers were burning brush and this resulted in considerable smoke and stench, but it was under control and no alarm was sounded. The farm is located about two and one-half miles west of Jefferson near the intersection highways 18 and 89.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Edward Westerfield, a progressive nurseryman here, has a field of several acres of celery over near Whitewater. The quality and richness of the soil there makes it especially good for this product.
