5 Years Ago, 2017

Jimmy Hartwig, longtime leader of the Jimmy Hartwig Band, was honored Sunday as the 2017 recipients of the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award. Though Hartwig, now in his late 90s and in ill health, was unable to be present, his son, Wayne Hartwig, who succeeded Jimmy as the director of the 71-year-old band, accepted the award in his stead.

