The lifesaving efforts of seven employees of the Jefferson Family Aquatic Center were recognized Tuesday evening by the Jefferson Common Council, the Jefferson Fire and EMS Department and Aurora Medical Center. The JFAC team saved the life of Laura Wagner-Fetterer, who suffered a cardiac event on Aug. 5, by immediately initiating CPR and administering a shock via an automatic external defibrillator.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The consul general of France recently presented three Fort Atkinson World War II veterans with citations for being among the Americans who fought to liberate France 57 years ago.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The death of Princess Grace brought grief today to the sunny seaside principality she helped rule and stunned American fans who never stopped loving the Oscar-winning actress even after she left them for a prince. The former Grace Kelly died in a Monaco hospital Tuesday at the age of 52 from a cerebral hemorrhage, about 36 hours after her car somersaulted 120 feet down a mountainside, trapping the princess inside.
70 Years Ago, 1952
We’ve heard of people misplacing automobiles, wives and horses, but not for a long time has anyone actually misplaced a child. Engrossed in his work, soliciting articles for the Town and Country Barbecue, George Grove, route 1, interviewed a farmer and the jumped into his car and drove off. Not until he had called on several other farms, did he finally realize the absence of his 4-year-old son, Ronnie, who had started out on the trip with him. Backtracking, he found the lad -apparently enjoying his fathers’ mistake at the Carl Jensen farm.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The house of Mrs. James Roe, just south of the city, was struck by lightning in the storm of last Friday night. A good patch of shingles was taken from the roof, the telephone wrecked, and the room on the kitchen was splintered in different places. Mrs. Roe had just retired, leaving a lighted lamp which was put out.
