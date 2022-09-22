5 Years Ago, 2017

The lifesaving efforts of seven employees of the Jefferson Family Aquatic Center were recognized Tuesday evening by the Jefferson Common Council, the Jefferson Fire and EMS Department and Aurora Medical Center. The JFAC team saved the life of Laura Wagner-Fetterer, who suffered a cardiac event on Aug. 5, by immediately initiating CPR and administering a shock via an automatic external defibrillator.

