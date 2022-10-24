Samm Maries flew from England to attend the Harry Potter Festiva USA. Katie Barvenik traveled from Maine. Jennifer Handlin and Gloria Havard came from Arizona, while Rebecca Griffin and Katie Dorrell were part of a group that drove up from Iowa. All were thrilled to have an opportunity to mingle with fellow fans in a wizarding-world atmosphere. Despite a few complaints about long lines, bus waits and Sunday’s uncooperative weather, the overall reaction of attendees interviewed was ecstatic.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Jefferson hosted a lot of activities Saturday, as the Optimist Club of Jefferson held its annual Pumpkin Patch Party for children at Riverfront Park, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce held its Autumn Fest downtown, the last Farmer’s Market took place on the courthouse square and the Jefferson High School Eagles Sports Boosters Club held its annual craft fair at the high school. Despite cold and gray weather, a crowd of costumed children showed up for the Optimists’ pumpkins, costume party and treats.
40 Years Ago, 1982
To any person faced with the problem of putting a zipper in a skirt or pair of trousers, the sewing of a 90-foot (1,080 inches) zipper would be mind-boggling. But Duane Yahn, owner of the Cloth Corner in Lake Mills, was asked to do just that by a local silo manufacturer who wanted to make a tube to be used as a silo chute (the heavy-duty zipper allows the chute to be opened for cleaning). Yahn admitted the chore was difficult, both because of the bulkiness and weight of the material and the problem of getting the zipper to match on both sides of the nylon. But it works.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Dairymen of this state must be aware of the serious challenge to their products and eventually their market—for, if the dairymen lose their market, every community in Wisconsin, including Fort Atkinson, will suffer. This warning camber from Peter May, assistant executive-secretary of the Wisconsin Council of Agriculture Co-operate, as he spoke before the Methodist men’s Brotherhood in Fellowship hall here Thursday night. Some 90 men were present.
He reminded the group that the market for butter has been pretty well lost, and raised the question. “Will is stop with butter?” Other imitations are moving in fast and, unless we do a better job of advertising dairy products, the market for them will be lost, the speaker warned.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Some of our residents are still picking red raspberries.—Football at the city park Saturday, Fort vs. Waterloo. Whistle at 3:00—Arthur Kraft, one of the big tenor singers of the day, will sing at Milton college on the evening of Oct. 31—Lynn L. Aspinwall has rented the Westerfield greenhouse and will operate the flower and potted plant end of the business.
150 Years Ago, 1872
PALMYRA—Within the past two weeks there has been four deaths from diptheria. All the cases were with children ranging from three to six years of age; and the children of Mr. E. Waterbury, who lost two little boys, Mr. McClure who lost all the child he had- little Frankie, and Mr. F. Darling who lost their youngest daughter. All were promising children, and their fond parents feel the stroke of bereavement, but are sustained by the Father of Spirits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.