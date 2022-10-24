5 Years Ago, 2017

Samm Maries flew from England to attend the Harry Potter Festiva USA. Katie Barvenik traveled from Maine. Jennifer Handlin and Gloria Havard came from Arizona, while Rebecca Griffin and Katie Dorrell were part of a group that drove up from Iowa. All were thrilled to have an opportunity to mingle with fellow fans in a wizarding-world atmosphere. Despite a few complaints about long lines, bus waits and Sunday’s uncooperative weather, the overall reaction of attendees interviewed was ecstatic.

