The warm weather of the past week might have slowed the early fast pace of fall colors coming on, but much of the state is at 25 to 50 percent fall color on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Fall Color Report and some far northern areas are close to peak.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy who saw flames while driving by Johnson Creek High School early this morning saved the property from extensive damage, fire officials say. The separate fires on the school grounds involving three different Johnson Creek High School Homecoming floats have been traced to two individuals, who were caught in a truck near the fire around 1:30 this morning.
40 Years Ago, 1982
It’s not many congregations that have two churches for Sunday worship, but Lutherans at Koshkonong Prairie, near Rockdale in Dane County, do. The twin churches at East and West Koshkonong were among the focal points from which Norwegian Lutheranism spread. In 1844, Johannes Wilhelm Christian Dietrichson came from Norway and built the two log churches. During his pastorage from 1844-1850, Dietrichson traveled, organizing churches in other Wisconsin and Illinois pioneer communities.
As the area grew Koshkonong became know as “Queen of the Norwegian settlements in America,” having in the 1870s the largest single parish in the Norwegian Lutheran Church.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Fort Atkinson currently is “home” to what is said to be the biggest house trailer on wheels in the United States. The trailer is 53 feet long and a standard 8 feet wide. It is owned by the L J. Knox family and is currently parked at the Steinke Camp here while Knox is engaged in pipeline duties in this area.
100 Years Ago, 1922
There will be no Harvest Festival at Milton Junction this year. Inability to obtain suitable amusements and lack of co-operation are given as the reasons.
