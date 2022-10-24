The Friends of Haumerson’s Pond held its annual Haunted Trail event Friday and Saturday at Bark River Nature Park in Fort Atkinson. According to trail coordinator Sarah Healy, the event drew more than 800 visitors Friday night and then jumped to 1,200 on Saturday. Total donation for the event, which will be used for payment on the multi-use vehicle purchased for ice clearing, trail grooming and other work at Haumerson’s Pond, came to just on $3,000.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Two Fort Atkinson High School students are slated to perform this week in Madison as part of the Wisconsin Music Educators Association 2022 conference. Erin Cook and Lauren Nielsen auditioned for a seat among the Wisconsin School Music Association High School state honors jazz ensemble and orchestra. Statewide auditions were held this past spring. Selected participants attended a week-long camp at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A newly discovered eighth bottle of cyanide-tainted Extra Strength Tylenol was purchased by a woman who turned it in without taking a capsule, says a law enforcement source.
The contaminated bottle, detected in lab tests Monday, was turned over to FBI agents who planned to use laser technology in hopes of finding fingerprints that could lead to the killer, officials said.
Five of the poison-spiked bottles let to the deaths of seven people in the Chicago area between Sept. 29 and oct. 1. The other tainted bottles found so far did not cause any harm.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Selective Service induction activity in Jefferson county has increased again, according to a report made today by Bess Bultman, clerk of local board No. 29 at Jefferson.
Clerk Bultman released the names of 11 Jefferson county youths who were forwarded to Milwaukee for induction on Oct. 24. She also reported that the county’s call for Nov. 10 will include 17 for induction and 17 for physical examination.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Fire destroyed the cupola on the wing of the Whitewater Normal building Monday. Over 700 students stood about the grounds and watched the blaze. – Fort Atkinson manufacturing concerns have been assigned space for exhibits of their products at the Wisconsin Products Exposition to be held in the auditorium, Milwaukee, Dec. 12 to 20.
150 Years Ago, 1872
JEFFERSON – Pursuant to the recommendation of the Fire Department, the village board have appointed Chas. Stoppenbach, Chief of the Fire Department, in place of Jas. W. Ostrander, resigned, and Mr. S. has accepted the appointment. – Solon Brown, of this village, is running a small force of hands on the road bed of the Chi. & N. P. R. R., south of the village. This begins to look as though we were to have another line of railroad one of these days.
