5 Years Ago, 2017

The Friends of Haumerson’s Pond held its annual Haunted Trail event Friday and Saturday at Bark River Nature Park in Fort Atkinson. According to trail coordinator Sarah Healy, the event drew more than 800 visitors Friday night and then jumped to 1,200 on Saturday. Total donation for the event, which will be used for payment on the multi-use vehicle purchased for ice clearing, trail grooming and other work at Haumerson’s Pond, came to just on $3,000.

