5 Years Ago, 2017St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Jefferson held its annual “Dis-Abilities Dash” last Saturday, attracting a good crowd of its community residents, family members and area supporters for a 5k run/walk/wheel and a one-mile alternative, for all ages and abilities. The event supports St. Coletta’s programs for people with developmental disabilities.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Jefferson County Fair Park played host last weekend to the first-ever Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, a kaleidoscope of sheep producers, handspinners, fiber enthusiasts, artists, educators, children and commercial exhibitors. The event, sponsored by the Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Cooperative, also included workshops and forums. In addition, a “Make It Yourself Wool” competition was held for those interested in sewing and fashion design using wood or wool blend fabrics, knitted, crocheted or woven clothing or accessories.
40 Years Ago, 1982The door of Food Pantry, a service providing groceries to persons in need of food, were opened Wednesday in Fort Atkinson. The pantry, an emergency service provided through the Fort Atkinson Council of Cooperative Ministries, is located in a room of South Third Street, West, provided rent-free by W.D. Hoard & Sons Co. It is stocked with canned and boxed goods collected each month by local churches.
70 Years Ago, 1952Chosen a winner again, because she likes people and because people like her, Mrs., Ben Beebe, sr., 27 Sherman ave. E., was elected by popular vote over 23 other nominees Friday as the queen to reign over the Fort Atkinson Town and Country Barbecue on Saturday. Mrs. Beebe, a popular local mother and grandmother, feels that she has received a good share of Fort Atkinson’s affection, in return for the time and energy she has given to the city.
100 Years Ago, 1922Apple cider should be in abundance this winter judging from the bumper apple crop in this section. Indeed, the yield is reported to be so large that farmers are in a quandary what to do with it. Although good hand picked apples find a ready market, windfalls and lower grade apples are being refused. As a result a large number of farmers are feeding the apples to their hogs. Many others are turning them into cider.
150 Years Ago, 1872The Janesville Gazette report that last week a horse 25 years old, belonging to Mr. Wooliscroft committed suicide by walking into the river and laying down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.