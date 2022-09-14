5 Years Ago, 2017St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Jefferson held its annual “Dis-Abilities Dash” last Saturday, attracting a good crowd of its community residents, family members and area supporters for a 5k run/walk/wheel and a one-mile alternative, for all ages and abilities. The event supports St. Coletta’s programs for people with developmental disabilities.

20 Years Ago, 2002

