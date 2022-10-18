Scott Lastusky, of Fort Atkinson, recently was recognized for his countless hours and efforts to the Fort Atkinson community during the Parks Department Festival held at Luther Elementary School on Sept. 16. Latusky was honored through Modern Woodmen of America’s Hometown Hero Program for the many beautifications he has done with all of the parks in the area along with the many programs he has set up for both local youth and adults.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Pipe bombs reportedly intended for blowing up beaver dams were found at a Palmyra farm business during a routing fire inspection Friday, leading law enforcement to temporarily evacuate area business. The discovery took place about 4:45 p.m. Friday during a semiannual fire inspection at Biegemann’s Material Handling, a farm equipment salvage and repair business at 14 N. Second St. in Palmyra. The resulting evacuation cleared some of the downtown business for around two-and-a-half hours, and other for only 15 minutes.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Hits are coming in bunches for Robin Yount. He got another bunch Sunday, bringing the Milwaukee Brewers with on victory of winning the World Series. Milwaukee used Yount’s second four-hit game of the Series and some gritty pitching by Mike Caldwell for a 6-4 victory of the St. Louis Cardinals in Sunday’s pivotal fifth game.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Cyanide in the water “probably” caused the heavy fish mortality in the Rock river at Fort Atkinson the State Committee on Water Pollution told the Daily Union today. The report was based on water samples taken on Oct. 12 by Warden Willard Laesch from the storm sewer which drains the Ralph park and Moe Light, Inc., district of Fort Atkinson and discharges to the Rock river about 100 feet upstream from where the first mortality was first observed.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Theo. Valerius, formerly of this city, has been granted patents on a can sterilizing and drying apparatus, and a lock for churn covers.
