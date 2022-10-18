5 Years Ago, 2017

Scott Lastusky, of Fort Atkinson, recently was recognized for his countless hours and efforts to the Fort Atkinson community during the Parks Department Festival held at Luther Elementary School on Sept. 16. Latusky was honored through Modern Woodmen of America’s Hometown Hero Program for the many beautifications he has done with all of the parks in the area along with the many programs he has set up for both local youth and adults.

