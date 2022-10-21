In honor of the Harry Potter Festival USA occurring in Jefferson this weekend, Kimberly Hart-Shatswell’s Food Tech class at Jefferson High School mad “butterbeer”-flavored cookies Thursday and today. Butterbeer tastes a little like butterscotch-flavored cream soda. Harry Potter and his classmates in the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry often would buy it when visiting Hogsmeade.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Preschool-aged children enrolled in Jefferson County Head Start at the Hebron Community Center in Hebron have been learning about all types of public safety programs recently, including 911, police and fire departments, and ambulance and paramedics. As part of their studies, both the morning and afternoon classes paid a visit to Ryan Brothers Ambulance in Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
40 Years Ago, 1982
It’s been a long haul but work on Fort Atkinson’s $2.2 million T-3 interceptor sewer project is almost complete. According to City Engineer Robert Boldt, the entire system should be ready for operation by Dec. 1. Currently, the new lift station at Memorial Park is undergoing start-up tests on the electrical load and pumping capacity, for example. In mid-November, Boldt said, the city will begin abandoning the old lift stations, a process which should take about two weeks.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Next Monday will be Navy day in Fort Atkinson as a result of a proclamation signed by City Manager E.F. Klement. Chairman of the observance in the city is Atty. Don Smith. According to Smith, “It is the custom on one day each year for our citizens to join hands across the nation to render grateful tribute to our mighty navy, and give well deserved honor and recognition to the achievements of men and women who compose its ranks.” Smith added that special navy recognition will be given in church observances here Sunday.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Whitewater is soon to be free of all rats within the municipal boundaries. Aleck Sievert, foremost of rat exterminations, has been engaged to destroy the rodents at a cost of $800.
