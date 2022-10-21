5 Years Ago, 2017

In honor of the Harry Potter Festival USA occurring in Jefferson this weekend, Kimberly Hart-Shatswell’s Food Tech class at Jefferson High School mad “butterbeer”-flavored cookies Thursday and today. Butterbeer tastes a little like butterscotch-flavored cream soda. Harry Potter and his classmates in the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry often would buy it when visiting Hogsmeade.

