5 Years Ago, 2017

For the last 15 years, Fort Atkinson resident Ben Knowles has been a part of the international Cassini- Huygens mission. It is a joint endeavor of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency to study Saturn and its system. The spacecraft was launched in 1997. Knowles, who works remotely, is the calibration and archiving engineer on the Imaging Science Subsystem (ISS) Operations team, which is based in Colorado. His main duty is calibrating the cameras that serve as Cassini’s “main eyes.”

Load comments