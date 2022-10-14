For the last 15 years, Fort Atkinson resident Ben Knowles has been a part of the international Cassini- Huygens mission. It is a joint endeavor of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency to study Saturn and its system. The spacecraft was launched in 1997. Knowles, who works remotely, is the calibration and archiving engineer on the Imaging Science Subsystem (ISS) Operations team, which is based in Colorado. His main duty is calibrating the cameras that serve as Cassini’s “main eyes.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Conceptual alternatives being considered for proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 12—including a possible bypass around Fort Atkinson—were discussed at a kick-off public information meeting Thursday night. Representatives of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and its engineering consultant, HNTB Corp., were on hand at the open-house meeting in the Fort Atkinson High School to answer individual question and receive public comments on the project.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Fort Atkinson’s only residential development project under the tax incremental finance (TIF) program will soon be ready for construction of the first homes on the 32 lots. Lake Mills Black Top, Inc. this week was putting gravel on all the streets and, if the weather cooperates, will finish surfacing them next week. Curb/gutter and storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains have been installed in both the Arndt Court and Talcott Court phase of the project, known as Rockwell Avenue South and bounded by South Main Street, Hilltop Trail and Whitewater Avenue. When the improvements (the responsibility of the city) are completed, individual lot owners can start building. As of this week, no building permits had been issued for property in either phase. Under terms of the lot sales, homes must be erected within three years.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Jefferson Speedway at Stroebel’s closed its gates Sunday when the last stock car races for the season were held. The quarter-mile track was opened here early in June and races were held weekly since. Large crowds attended regularly.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Five of the largest and most perfectly rounded out ears of dent corn we have seen in a long time are on display at the J. E. Mack shoe store. They were grown on the Theo. Notbohm farm on the Hebron road. The corn is the Boom County White variety and not only are the ears extra large, but the stalks were so tall that, as Mr. Notbohm said, “That cornfield his from our view the clouds in the sky.”
