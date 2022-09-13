5 Years Ago, 2017

The City of Jefferson is using goats to eradicate invasive plant species on a small island just north of the confluence of the Rock and Crawfish rivers. No kidding! Goats eat about everything. They easily traverse terrain that’s difficult for mechanical equipment to reach. They cost little – in this case, nothing, as Dwayne and Linda Hommen of Cambridge have donated the animals’ use for this project.

