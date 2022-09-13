The City of Jefferson is using goats to eradicate invasive plant species on a small island just north of the confluence of the Rock and Crawfish rivers. No kidding! Goats eat about everything. They easily traverse terrain that’s difficult for mechanical equipment to reach. They cost little – in this case, nothing, as Dwayne and Linda Hommen of Cambridge have donated the animals’ use for this project.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A fire at Auto and Truck Salvage and Parts in Sullivan Saturday sent several fire departments to the scene and caused an estimated $10,000 damage to the used vehicles at the business. The owner of the salvage yard, located along U.S. Highway 18 west of the Village of Sullivan, told the Daily Union this morning that the blaze started when employees were using a torch on the property and sparks from the torch flew, lighting on junked car on fire.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Fort Atkinson’s search for a site for a recycling center and in-city refuse drop-off point, frustrated in the past by neighborhood objections, apparently has ended. The city council Tuesday night voted unanimously to sell 12.5 acres of Industrial Park land at $2,500 per acre – a total of $31,250 – to Valley Sanitation Co., the firm that holds garbage collection and disposal contracts for the city and other area municipalities.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Wisconsin Telephone Company on Wednesday reached the three-quarter million mark in the number of telephones it serves in Wisconsin. The company’s 750,000 th telephone was installed at the Vincent Klister farm home outside Wrightstown.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The concrete road between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson Will be open to traffic some time next week.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Milwaukee News denounces as a “shameful practice” the habit indulged in by many gentlemen of taking a lady’s arm when walking together.
