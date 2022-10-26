5 Years Ago, 2017

Eight fifth- and sixth-graders in the Whitewater Unified School District traveled to the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Sept. 17, to participate in a special Science Immersion Day. It was organized by the Southern Lakes Advance Learner Network president, Lynn vonHuben, who also is the Whitewater district’s Advanced Learner Coordinator for the elementary schools. While there, students were challenged to build ziplines and weight-bearing boats. They also toured the campus and had an interesting and fun classroom experience learning about building roadways and then were able to observe compression testing cement.

