Eight fifth- and sixth-graders in the Whitewater Unified School District traveled to the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Sept. 17, to participate in a special Science Immersion Day. It was organized by the Southern Lakes Advance Learner Network president, Lynn vonHuben, who also is the Whitewater district’s Advanced Learner Coordinator for the elementary schools. While there, students were challenged to build ziplines and weight-bearing boats. They also toured the campus and had an interesting and fun classroom experience learning about building roadways and then were able to observe compression testing cement.
40 Years Ago, 1982
David Camplin, the Fort Atkinson High School teacher who was dismissed after he allegedly threatened a student with a small knife last spring, will be back in the classroom next Monday. Camplin confirmed this morning that administrators and school board President Peter Nysather met with Madison psychiatrist Robert Gales Tuesday night and agreed to allow Complin to return to teaching duties. Although the board in April terminated Camplin’s contract, it also offered him a chance to return to teaching if he successfully completed a psychiatric evaluation.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Wisconsin is going through its eighth week with little or no rainfall, and the forest fire hazard is explosive. About 5,000 acres in the north woods have burned since the beginning of the hunting season. But farmers in southern and central Wisconsin are very worried about the fire hazard to their acres of standing, bone-dry corn. Some of them have asked the conservation commission to end the hunting seasons, hoping that the fire hazard would be cut by the ordering of thousands of hunters out of woods and fields. The commission has not stopped the hunting seasons, but it says it is watching the situation carefully.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Goofie’s Pin Wreckers were wrecked beyond repair Tuesday night when they tackled the crack Legion bowlers at the Hendy alleys. They lost tree games, the first by 203 pins, the second by 81 and the third by 42. The Legion boys hit the Maples for a count of 944 in the opening game, rolling the first five frames without a blow.
150 Years Ago, 1872
FORT ATKINSON—A clerk in White’s drug store was mixing a compound in a mortar on Saturday evening when it exploded with a report like a pistol, burning his hand quite severely and also scotching his face.—H. B. Willard has retired from the political stump and gone into the mercantile trade. We think the latter will yield the most profit. You will find him at the old stand of A. Winslow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.