5 Years Ago, 2017

Sixty cats were displaced from a rescue shelter when the restaurant next door was damaged by fire Saturday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments battled a blaze at Rosa’s Pizza in in downtown Whitewater at 6:10 a.m. Saturday. The cats were being house at the Touched by a Paw Inc. rescue shelter at 182 W. Main St. Executive director Janna Burhop, said all 60 cats were accounted for and doing okay.

Load comments