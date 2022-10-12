Sixty cats were displaced from a rescue shelter when the restaurant next door was damaged by fire Saturday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments battled a blaze at Rosa’s Pizza in in downtown Whitewater at 6:10 a.m. Saturday. The cats were being house at the Touched by a Paw Inc. rescue shelter at 182 W. Main St. Executive director Janna Burhop, said all 60 cats were accounted for and doing okay.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Peering out 1 billion miles beyond Pluto, astronomers have discovered a frozen world 800 miles across in that marks the biggest find in the solar system since the ninth planet was spotted 72 years ago. The object is about one-tenth the diameter of Earth and orbits the sun once every 288 years at a distance of 4 billion miles. It’s half Pluto’s size but apparently larger than the planet’s moon, Charon.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The death of a 25-year-old man in a fall Saturday has been ruled “accidental” by the Jefferson County coroner’s office. Patrick Beckman, a resident of Welbourne Hall, fell from the roof of a three-story Watertown building at 2:17 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Watertown Memorial Hospital. Authorities speculated that Beckman might have been watching the nearby Northwestern Prep football game from the roof of the building when the mishap occurred. Beckman was a native of the Mukwonago area.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Daily Jefferson County Union was one of 25 daily newspapers from eight states that today received “awards of merit” in the Local Government News Contest of the Inland Daily Press Association. Certificates for “distinguished achievement” were presented to the Daily Union and other winners by Prof. Scott M. Cutlip of the University of Wisconsin at the Inland meeting in Chicago today. The contest was conducted by the Wisconsin School of Journalism.
100 Years Ago, 1922
N. Third St. residents are most grateful to the “city dads” for the recent thorough cleaning and washing of the new concrete road.
