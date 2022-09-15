NASA’s Cassini spacecraft disintegrated in the skies above Saturn early Friday in a final, fateful blaze of cosmic glory, following a remarkable journey of 20 years. The only spacecraft to ever orbit Saturn, Cassini showed us the planet, its rings and moons up close in all their glory. Perhaps most tantalizing, ocean worlds were unveiled by Cassini and its hitchhiking companion, the Huygens lander, on the moons Enceladus and Titan, which could possibly harbor life.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Norma Vorlob, of Fort Atkinson, never expected so many moons to be out at once, but in her yard, moon flowers are abundant. There are two big bushes that have grown this season in front of her home and since July, she has picked more than 900 buds between the two. Moon flowers which initiated in the Western United States, bloom only in the dark and chill hours of the day. When the sunlight hits them, they wither away.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Swiss police stormed the Polish Embassy today and rescued five hostages in a bloodless operation that took just 12 minutes. They tricked the four gunmen holding the hostages by hiding a remote-controlled bomb in a food container and blowing down the front door.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Home Show opened Wednesday night in the armory at Jefferson and is being sponsored this year by the Legion post. There was a good attendance and many prizes were given away by businessmen from Jefferson, Fort Atkinson and Watertown.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The primary returns in the state show a wide margin for La Follette and Blaine, while the race between Levitan and Johnson, Paulsen and Ekern are close.
150 Years Ago, 1872
FARMINGTON – Lucky are those who sowed corn for their cows. Have traveled in many towns in this county and noticed that many fields of corn and meadows are nearly destroyed by a large, light colored grub. Farmers are getting alarmed. What shall we do to destroy them? Hops are good and yield well.
