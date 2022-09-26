Classic cars – and finding parts for them – were the name of the day Friday and then into the weekend as Madison Classics held its Fall Car Show and Swap Meet at Jefferson County Fair Park. Despite temperatures in the 90s, the venue was packed with car afficionados, people looking for parts to fix or restore their vehicles and folks simply out so see some cool cares.
20 Years Ago, 2002
For the first time in the history of the Fort Atkinson-Jefferson High School football rivalry, overtime was needed to decide a game’s outcome. Jefferson’s John Ristow and Aaron Linse tackled Fort’s Brad Butler one yard short of the goal line as the Eagles held off the Blackhawks, 13-12, at Jefferson Athletic Field Friday night.
40 Years Ago, 1982
About 2,000 autoworkers at the General Motors assembly plant in Janesville were sent home at 11 a.m. today as the nationwide railroad strike began tightening its grip on Wisconsin industry. Phil Gottschalk, a GM spokesman in Janesville, said a part shortage caused the dismissal halfway through the first shift. He said plant officials would decide later in the day whether the first shift would be called back Wednesday.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Sunday was a real day of rest in the Fort Atkinson area… a day of rest for hundreds of city and rural residents who had donated weeks of time and effort for a common cause. That common cause was the first annual Town and Country Barbecue and Auction, which came to an extremely successful conclusion Saturday at Jones park. The rural-urban even had been designed for a two-fold purpose: to further good fellowship between townspeople and country folk, and to start a fund for a community swimming pool. Both purposed were achieved in grand fashion… but, to just what extent still remains to be seen.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Rush chapman is a happy man these days and here is the reason. On last Saturday he was notified by the fourth postmaster general of his appointment as regular rural carrier on route 3. Since the retirement of Gilbert Scott some weeks ago Mr. Chapman has been making the daily trips over route 3 as a substitute. At the same time Mr. Scott was notified that he had been retired from the service with pension.
