Planned Parenthood of Jefferson County is one of 26 Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin offering services ranging from family-planning educational programs to medical examinations. The Jefferson clinic, located at 159 W. Garland St., projects a clientele of 1,200 persons this year, compared with 835 in 1981. Members of the staff include Dr. Lendor Nesbitt; Community Educator and Public Relations Director Sherrie Lyden; and Secretary-Receptionist Alice Peterson.
70 Years Ago, 1952
All of Fort Atkinson is going on a party this Tuesday night . . . a party to be held in the municipal building auditorium in honor of Mrs. Johanna Clark, school and city nurse here since 1923, and Dr. Harlow Caswell, who practiced medicine here for 50 years before retiring a few years ago. The party, sort of a spontaneous affair, will be a potluck arrangement. Persons are asked to bring a dish to pass, sandwiches, and their own eating an drinking utensils. Coffee and milk will be furnished.
100 Years Ago, 1922
In baseball games, Johnson Creek shut out Waterloo in a fast and exciting game, 1 to 0, and Lake Mills swamped Jefferson, 17 to 3. Sunday Johnson Creek comes to the city park to get revenge for their defeat at the hands of the Legion the fore part of the season.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Jefferson Boat Club, while on their way to the Madison Regatta, stopped and practiced their oars a while on Rock Lake.
