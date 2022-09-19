5 Years Ago, 2017Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce members donned their red “Keep Calm and Chamber On” T- shirts and gathered on the Glacial River Trail bridge over the Rock River in downtown Fort Atkinson Friday noon for a video taken by a drone. The footage will be used in a promotional video for the chamber that it is working on with LongWalk Media. September is Chamber of Commerce Month, so it also was a great way to recognize members.

20 Years Ago, 2002

Load comments