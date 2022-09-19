5 Years Ago, 2017Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce members donned their red “Keep Calm and Chamber On” T- shirts and gathered on the Glacial River Trail bridge over the Rock River in downtown Fort Atkinson Friday noon for a video taken by a drone. The footage will be used in a promotional video for the chamber that it is working on with LongWalk Media. September is Chamber of Commerce Month, so it also was a great way to recognize members.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Authorities arrested nearly 200 underage drinkers at a party across from a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dormitory complex. On Thursday, Sept. 12 at about 10:30 p.m., Whitewater police, along with support from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department and UW-Wisconsin-Whitewater Police Department, raided a party in the basement of a duplex on West Starin Road. Five residents of the dwelling face charges of furnishing alcoholic beverages to underage persons and the sale of alcohol without a license.
40 Years Ago, 1982Newly proposed operating orders for the Indian-ford Dam, establishing minimum water levels for Lake Koshkonong, also would help low-water problems on the Rock River. According to Frank Micale, president of the Rock River-Koskonong Association, the orders recommended by the state Department of Natural Resources would be written to control the lake level rather than simply power generation.
70 Years Ago, 1952When misfortune put Farmer Jim Brom in bed, he worried about all the chores that were piling up at his farm at Route 2, Fort Atkinson. But those worries ended Saturday when approximately 40 friends and neighbors came trooping into the farm yard, bringing tractors and other equipment with them, and proceeded to fill one silo, plow and disc about 16 acres, and clean up all the barnyard pens.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Work on the new 65-foot tile smoke stack being erected at the city gas plant by a New York contractor will be completed this week-end.
