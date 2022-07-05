The Jefferson community held its annual fireworks display Monday, July 3, with activities centered at Neighbor’s and fireworks shot off on the Jefferson Gold Course. The festivities included live music, food tents, children’s games, face-painting, caricatures and more.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Verne Meisner Orchestra’s nearly 50-year tradition of performing at Whitewater’s Fourth of July celebration will be included as part of an ABC-TV special airing on Thursday, July 4. An ABC crew will be in Whitewater filming the annual Fourth of July parade and the performance by the well-known polka band.
40 Years Ago, 1982
JEFFERSON – In what could develop as an important cog in the city’s plans for its riverfront redevelopment, the Chicago & North Western railroad has reversed itself by allowing the city to purchase its depot property. Following a discussion between Mayor Richard Fischer and railroad officials, the railway agreed to sell the property stipulating that the city must act by July 6 on the matter setting the stage for council action tonight.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County came through the three-day holiday period with flying colors. It will go down a s one of the most safe and sane Fourth of Julys on record in the vicinity.
100 Years Ago, 1922
In a wild and woolly and somewhat lopsided game that was characterized by heavy hitting of both teams, the Fort Atkinson Legion defeated Lake Mills here Sunday, 12 to 6. It was one of those red-hot battles that kept the fans excited and on the edge until the final out. Just when the locals had taken a comfortable lead that looked like an easy victory, Elmer Klement got excited and third base and nearly handed the game to Lake by a series of wild heaves that made it easy for the visitors to come to the front in the scoring.
150 Years Ago, 1872
In Helena, a woman supposed to be insane, and indulged with watches and close surveillance for some months past, was found missing by her sleepy guard on awakening from a short doze one dark, rainy night recently. The husband was called, the alarm sounded, the whole neighborhood aroused and organized into a search party, when, lo ! the lunatic made her appearance in their midst and she said she had been down to the river and taken a survey, and concluded not to drown herself this time as it might occasion her children unpleasant feelings.
