The Wisconsin Supreme Court held court in Jefferson County Wednesday as a part of its “Justice on Wheels” program. Oral arguments on three cases were heard as the justices were in session in the Jefferson County Courthouse. As a part of the program, the justices also invite schools to participate in an essay contest within the participating county.
20 Years Ago, 2002
James Crosby, 8, of Fort Atkinson, was the honorary tee boy for the Wisconsin Badgers game last weekend. As a winner of the Piggly Wiggly Kids’ Kickoff Contest, Crosby got to retrieve the kickoff tee at the beginning of the game, receive two tickets to the game, hang out next to the Badgers on the sideline, appear on the scoreboard during the game and visit the Badgers Sports Network radio booth.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Five Jefferson County-area high school students are among 15,000 semifinalists competing for 5,000 scholarships awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. Representing the top half of 1 percent of the state’s high school senior class, the five include: Donald Schantz and Lavinia Payson, both of Fort Atkinson; Randy Johnson, formerly of Fort Atkinson and now residing in Kansas; Linda Fingerson, Whitewater, and Kathy Polacek, Watertown.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The cost of living has hit an all-time high for the sixth month in a row. The bureau of labor statistics said today that retail prices jumped two-tenths of one percent during the July 15 to Aug. 15 period. The increase assures more than 1,000,000 railroad workers of a two-cent hourly wage boost under their cost of living escalator wage contracts.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Miss Elizabeth Halsey, a former teacher in the Fort Atkinson high school and well known here, sailed for Constantinople, Turkey, last Thursday where she has a three-year position in a recreational school.
