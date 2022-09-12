Jefferson High School graduate and retired Beaver Dam High School agriculture teacher, David Laatsch, recently completed the updated edition of “A History of Vocational Agriculture in Wisconsin.” The book documents the history and accomplishments of teachers and students of the Smith-Hughes Agriculture programs in the state over the past 100 years.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fort Atkinson author John Mansavage has captured the African adventures of Leo “The Lion” Roethe in his novel, “Days of Kilimanjaro.” Roethe was a long-time Fort Atkinson resident who spent many years hunting on African safaris. The novel captures those days, from 1959 to 1973.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A .22-calliber bullet shattered the front window of the Mark Maas and Jim Morris residence 403 S. Fourth St., East, late Monday night. Morris told Fort Atkinson police at 10:47 p.m. Monday that he had been sitting in his living room when the bullet was fired at the window. Police found the bullet behind a chair.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A big step toward the realization of a community swimming pool in Fort Atkinson is the goal of the auction to be held at the Town and Country Barbecue here on Saturday, Sept. 20. City and rural folks are asked to donate articles for that auction.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Last Friday was the hottest day of the summer. At 2 p.m. the mercury hit the 98 mark.
150 Years Ago, 1872
JEFFERSON — A son of Mr. Sawyer, living near Yale Henry’s west of town, was hunting in the woods Sunday with other young men. Young Sawyer’s gun was resting on the ground when he made the remark that he could cock the gun with his toe. At this the gun was discharged, the charge striking near the top of his skull and tearing the skin and flesh from the skull bone for several inches. The wound was a severe one, but we learn that it will not prove fatal.
