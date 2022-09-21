If you ask Judy and Paul Lins of Jefferson how their garden grows, their answer will be really tall. Looking at the vines that stretch some 15 feet up into a tree, one would think they planted some magic beans from Jack atop the beanstalk. However, this vine is growing cucumbers. The plant started by climbing up a 5-foot-tall fence and then attached itself to a nearby tree and kept on going.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A fish passageway is back in the realm of possibility for the Jefferson dam. Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approached the Jefferson Common Council Tuesday night to get an easement that would allow the DNR to use its own funds to install a fish ladder along the Rock River in downtown Jefferson.
70 Years Ago, 1952
What will probably be the greatest auction in all Fort Atkinson history will get underway at Jones park with the pounding of gavels by four auctioneers at 1p.m. this Saturday. That auction, in which hundreds of donated articles will be put on the block, will be the annual highlight of the first annual Town and Country Barbecue, and endeavor that will find city and rural folks joining hands for a day of good fellowships and a program of great interest. A portion of the auction funds will be set aside to cover expense for a similar outing next year; the rest will be put into a community swimming pool fund.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The concrete road to Jefferson was opened for traffic Monday morning. Its completion marks a stretch of concrete on highway 26 from a point three miles south of Fort Atkinson to within a very few miles of the city of Watertown.
