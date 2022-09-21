5 Years Ago, 2017

If you ask Judy and Paul Lins of Jefferson how their garden grows, their answer will be really tall. Looking at the vines that stretch some 15 feet up into a tree, one would think they planted some magic beans from Jack atop the beanstalk. However, this vine is growing cucumbers. The plant started by climbing up a 5-foot-tall fence and then attached itself to a nearby tree and kept on going.

