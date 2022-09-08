Fort HealthCare once again has received the distinction of Most Wired Hospital for 2017. This recognition is awarded by the national magazine Hospitals & Health networks (H&HN) every year to select hospitals across the country via results of their Most Wired Survey.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A Town of Oakland woman is still not sure how she, her two children and their friend outran the Labor Day tornado that ravaged Ladysmith one week ago today. Jane Eikland, her children, Clark and Tricia, and their friend, Kenny Anderson, were traveling south along State highway 27, en route home from a weekend at the family cabin when the Sept. 2 tornado touched down about 150 feet behind them at an intersection with U.S. Highway 8.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The members of 21 local historical societies from southeastern Wisconsin will gather in Palmyra Saturday, Sept. 11, for tours of the Palmyra area and to report on their activities of the past year. This regional convention is hosed by the Palmyra Historical Society. Open to the public, the day-long program will offer an opportunity to discover historic Palmyra and to learn about developments in the blossoming local history movement in southeastern Wisconsin.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Al G. Kelly-Miller Circus, which will appear at Fort Atkinson’s Ralph park for afternoon and night engagements on Tuesday, Sept. 9, claims to be ushering something “new” into this vicinity. The average circus that visits Fort Atkinson never carried or boasted of exhibiting herd of giraffes. Al G. Kelly-Miller Bros. is reported to be the only American circus now exhibiting giraffes, and only seven zoological institutions in the nation have them as an attraction.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The amusement part of the Jefferson Co. Fair, Sept. 12-15 will surpass anything every offered. Big state fair free acts, base ball, midway horse races, music, singing each day and fireworks at night. The exhibits in the different departments promise splendid shows. Make arrangements now to attend.
150 Years Ago, 1872
JEFFERSON – Our citizens are all anxious for news relative to our new line of railroad. The news that we have this week relative to what is being done has been furnished us by post master Forsyth, who was at Janesville last week. Mr. Norcoss, partner of Mr. Jackson, attorney for the road, informed Mr. Forsyth that the contract had been let to a New York firm by the name of Kauffman & Co., and that work would be commenced immediately, that Mr. Ruger, the engineer, had ben ordered to commence the survey from the state line to Chicago at once, and that Mr. Jackson was at Duluth looking after the interests of the road in that section. This is all we have relative to the matter up to the present time.
