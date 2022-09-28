Members of the Jefferson County 4-H Natural Sciences and Photography projects met jointly on Sunday at Dorothy Carnes County Park, learning about different opportunities in the Natural Sciences project, getting tips on photographing nature, and putting the tips they received to work within the park.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Engineers working for Wal-Mart Corp. went over their proposed site plans, parking and building design with Jefferson officials Monday while awaiting state permission to cut away from Highway 26. Wal-Mart is pursuing a “super-center” north of the water tower on the east side of State Highway 26, between the water tower and Family Dollar.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Freight and passenger trains began slowly picking up steam today as locomotive engineers dropped their picket signs and work crews chipped away at the mountain of cargo that piled up across the nation during a costly four-day strike.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The public health service hopes this year’s polio epidemic, the worst in history, may be on the wane even though the number of new cases increased three per cent last week.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Chevrolet division of the General Motors Corporation will establish a plant at Janesville for production of automobiles, taking over a part of the Samson tractor plant. The parent factory of the Chevrolet is located in Flint, Michigan.
