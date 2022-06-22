Although spring was still officially on the calendar, 60 members of Fort Atkinson’s Nau Asia Council of the Camp Fire Girls enjoyed summer fun Saturday as they returned to nature by participating in day camp at the Wisconservation Clubhouse in Rock River Park. The Bluebirds and Adventure Camp Fire members received morning demonstrations on bicycle safety and animal care from representatives of the Fort Atkinson Police Department and Humane Society of Jefferson County. They then worked on “fun patches” for their vests, made a mural and took a nature hike.
70 Years Ago, 1953
There has been a change in the schedule in regard to the chest X-ray unit now visiting Fort Atkinson, Nurse Johanna Clark reported today. The open center at the municipal building will now be held from 8:30 a.m. this Thursday until noon on Friday. Mrs. Clark has encouraged all who possibly can to have the X-rays taken. There is no charge.
100 Years Ago, 1922
This is the season of the year when the lover of Dear Nature, who thinks the trees and flowers are so beautiful, gets out of the auto and proceeds to break off limbs and pull up the beautiful flowers until the landscape looks like a dog’s back after the spring clipping.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Strawberries are getting quite abundant and worth about one shilling per quart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.