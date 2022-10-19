West Elementary School in Jefferson, in cooperation with several community services, offered a free resource fair to families after school Wednesday, Oct. 11. They even included free flu and TDAP shots for children; vegetable sampling with the Jefferson County Master Gardeners; the Great Apple Crunch, facilitated by Fort HealthCare and Americorps; toothpaste and toothbrush giveaways for the Jefferson County Community Dental Clinic; and information from all those organizations, plus the Jefferson County Literacy Council and the Jefferson County Health Department. In addition, children could take part in a bilingual story activity featuring “El Perro Con Sombrero.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Former Irvin L. Young Memorial Library director Virginia Follstad has fond memories of the author and historian Stephen E. Ambrose, who dies Sunday after a six-month battle with lung cancer. Every Ambrose book owned by the Whitewater library is autographed by the author, a Whitewater native who stopped in over the years to ensure all the new books were autographed.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Investigators in the Tylenol poisoning case say they may have an “extremely significant” clue in a surveillance photo that may show a prime suspect watching one of the victims buying the tainted drug.
The photograph, made public Monday, was taken by a surveillance camera in a Chicago drug store where one of the victims, 25-year-old Paula Price, bought a bottle of Extra-Strength Tylenol containing cyanide-tainted capsules. In the photo, Miss Price is standing near a checkout counter in the store. In the background, looking toward her, is a bearded man resembling Theodore Elmer Wilson, who along with his wife, Leann, was described Monday as a “prime suspect” in the case. Miss Price later died.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The average length of life among American wage earners and their families reached an all-time high of 68 ½ years in 1951, a gain of five years in the past decade, metropolitan Life Insurance Company statisticians report on the basis of experience among the company’s industrial policy-holders. The statisticians forecast that, barring a major catastrophe, the average length of life for American people will reach the biblical three score and 10 before the end of the current decade.
100 Years Ago, 1922
It isn’t very often that roses are plucked in full bloom in this region as late as the first days of October, but Mrs. Jay Nichols, Riverside Drive, has a rosebush that is bearing for the second time as a result of the prolonged warm weather. Other residents report strawberries bearing for the second time and raspberries are being picked-and it’s only ten more weeks to Christmas. Some weather, we’ll say.
