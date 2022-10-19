5 Years Ago, 2017

West Elementary School in Jefferson, in cooperation with several community services, offered a free resource fair to families after school Wednesday, Oct. 11. They even included free flu and TDAP shots for children; vegetable sampling with the Jefferson County Master Gardeners; the Great Apple Crunch, facilitated by Fort HealthCare and Americorps; toothpaste and toothbrush giveaways for the Jefferson County Community Dental Clinic; and information from all those organizations, plus the Jefferson County Literacy Council and the Jefferson County Health Department. In addition, children could take part in a bilingual story activity featuring “El Perro Con Sombrero.”

