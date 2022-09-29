The Save a Life Tour stopped at Jefferson High School Tuesday, providing students with hands-on lessons on safe driving, with particular emphasis on stopping impaired driving and driving-while-texting. The comprehensive high-impact safe driving awareness program aims to inform and educate young people by demonstrating the potentially deadly consequences resulting from poor choices and decisions drivers can make.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Several families in Jefferson County were honored Aug. 6 at the 2002 Wisconsin State Fair for having either a century or sesquicentennial farm or home. The sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award Program was initiated in 1998 to honor the state’s sesquicentennial celebration The program honors families who have had continuous ownership of their Wisconsin farm or home for 150 years or more.
40 Years Ago, 1982
There was plenty of food to go around when Waterloo celebrated its 23 rd annual Wiener and Kraut Day on Saturday. Some 15,000 wieners topped with 900 pounds of sauerkraut—made by Waterloo’s own Van Holten & Son Co.—were served up to the crowds flocking the city’s downtown area. In addition to sidewalk sales and good eats, the day featured country-western music, a bicycle tour, road race and carnival rides.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The average workday of Wisconsin farmers is a little over 12 hours, according to a recent survey made by the crop reporting service of the Wisconsin and United States departments of agriculture. Wisconsin farmers may get a small amount of comfort in knowing that at this time of year they work a few minutes less than the North Dakota farmers, who report the longest work day.
100 Years Ago, 1922
“Duffy” Pfafflin was one of the many hunters who was “up and at ‘em” early last Saturday morning and as far as we have learned he was the only local nimrod to bag the limit-15 ducks.
