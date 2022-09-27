The Fort Atkinson Historical Society has been hosting historical walking tours around the city all summer, leaving from the Fort Atkinson Farmer’s Market. The final tour of the season will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, but this will be a bike tour instead. It still will leave form the farmers market, but extend further across the city.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson Historical Society sponsored a World War II prisoners of war program Saturday. More than 100 attendees gathered at Fort Atkinson High School to hear the recollections of four area men who were prisoners of war during World War II.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A report and recommendation of the city’s Task Force on Downtown Redevelopment met with unanimous approval from the Jefferson City Council Tuesday night. The action clears the way for Plan Commission consideration of the proposal, intended to pump new life into the downtown area.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A lot of Daily Jefferson County Union readers in Fort Atkinson have their papers delivered to them every night by “that Louis boy.” For “that Louis boy” happens to be three boys—Roger, Dick and Russ Louis, each of whom carries a Daily Union route. The three brothers, sons of Mr. and Mrs. harry Louis, 614 E. Sherman ave., compose the first family trio ever to deliver for the Daily Union at the same time.
100 Years Ago, 1922
About 100 were present at the Eastern Star 6:30 supper served in the Masonic hall Monday evening preceding the regular meeting of the order.
