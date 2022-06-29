20 Years Ago, 2002This year’s Whitewater 4th of July celebration and parade will have the theme “Symbols of Freedom.” Put on by the Fourth of July Committee, it takes place at Cravath Lake Waterfront Park June 27-30 and July 4.
40 Years Ago, 1982Jim Kuehn, owner of the Towne Inn, has invited the public to a Fourth of July celebration to be held on the inn’s West Rockwell Street property beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, with proceeds from the event to be donated to the city’s Cab Rides for the Elderly Program. There will be moped races on the inn’s property, a dunking tank, refreshments, a pig and beef roast, music by the “Six Shooter” country-western band and hourly prizes.
70 Years Ago, 1952Mrs. Smith, children’s librarian at the Dwight Foster public library, has announced the opening of the summer reading club. The club will hold its first session in the children’s room of the public library on Tuesday. And Mrs. Smith has invited all children who can read to join the club.
100 Years Ago, 1922Miss Kathryn Hibbard of this city was honored with a prize at Lawrence college recently for having the highest standing in Latin for the year in the junior class. Last year she had the best Latin record in the sophomore class. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Giles Hibbard.
150 Years Ago, 1872
E. S. Jenkins of the Rosendale Cheese factory in Fond du Co. writes that he is manufacturing more cheese thus far than last year. Prospects excellent. We wish him success.
