5 Years Ago, 2017
The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday took steps toward trying to bring a 1924 Sterling Fire ladder truck that served the community for 44 years “back home.”
The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday took steps toward trying to bring a 1924 Sterling Fire ladder truck that served the community for 44 years "back home."
“I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, historically, for the City of Jefferson,” Alderperson-at- large William Brandel said during the council’s regular meeting. “Not the fire department, not any individual; it’s for the City of Jefferson.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fort Atkinson High School students on Friday morning bid farewell to visitors from First City Gymnasium, their “sister school” in Cherkasy, Ukraine. The seven students and three adults stayed in local homes for three weeks. Sent home with them was $2,100 to help complete construction of an “English library” at First city Gymnasium, which receives no government funds for equipment, maintenance or supplies. A majority of the funds came from local donors who responded to a call to help finish the project, which was initiated two years ago with monetary gifts from Fort Atkinson.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A ground-breaking ceremony was held Friday for Jefferson’s $598,000 fire station. The structure, to be located on East Racine Street, will replace a building that is more than 100 years old.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The factory of Moe Light, Inc., Fort Atkinson, has completed in installation of automatic devices to lessen the amount of smoke given off by the factory smokestack. The automatic controls include gauges and damper controls which work in connection with the stoker firing of the boilers. One effect of these devices is to reduce the heavy pall of smoke which is usually produced from any coal fire when a large addition of coal is added to the fire. Another result of these devices is to produce more complete combustion of gasses before they pass up the smokestack so than in addition to reducing the soot in the atmosphere, there is economy in the amount of fuel consumed.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Vocal solos by Mrs. Fisch Bosworth of St. Louis, Mo., formerly Miss Norma Hopkins of this city, were heard via radio at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Roessler Tuesday evening.
