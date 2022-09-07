Five Years Ago, 2017

A modern tradition, the “World’s Greatest Junk Parade,” made its way from Romer to Sullivan on Sunday, featuring an array of rusty beaters, outrageous decorations, random trash, and a large number of toilets, with prizes going to the most elaborate and original entrants. The parade started in Rome and traveled along its merry way to Sullivan via County Highway F. This year, the event was organized by a committee of local business owners and community supporters who were concerned the tradition might be lost.

