A modern tradition, the “World’s Greatest Junk Parade,” made its way from Romer to Sullivan on Sunday, featuring an array of rusty beaters, outrageous decorations, random trash, and a large number of toilets, with prizes going to the most elaborate and original entrants. The parade started in Rome and traveled along its merry way to Sullivan via County Highway F. This year, the event was organized by a committee of local business owners and community supporters who were concerned the tradition might be lost.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson High School football team opened the 2002 season in style, as it shutout Beaver Dam, 20-0, at Blackhawk Stadium on Friday. The Blackhawks played impressive defense in the non-conference contest, while its offense garnered 263 yards rushing on 43 carries.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Although they resembled trash day, the 60 old rusty beaters which drove from Sullivan to Rome on Monday were not enroute to the dump. Instead they were part of the fourth annual Junk Parade for Jerry’s Kids, the Labor Day event featuring off-beat vehicles and a lot of music and beer – 65 half barrels to be exact. Proceeds from the parade entries and food go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Organizers report that the event grossed $8,300.
70 Years Ago, 1952
An unseasonable cold air mass, which has hung over Wisconsin for the past two days, plunged the mercury deep into the 40’s Tuesday night in Fort Atkinson, but bright sun today is easing the temperature back towards normal.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The duck hunting season opens Sept. 16 and local hunters are beginning to get out their pet firearms. From reports ducks in the marshes around lake Koshkonong are reported plentiful and will furnish sport for the early hunters.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The north wing of the Insane Asylum at Oshkosh is nearly completed and is expected to be ready for use in two or three weeks.
