5 Years Ago, 2017

One system over 12 years has put Steve Gee where no other Jefferson football coach as been: 82 career wins. Gee became the all-time career leader in wins with a 42-28 victory at the dimly-lit East Troy football field, it was his 79 th win at the time. Gee didn’t want to take any attention away from the athletes during the season. “I’m proud that I’ve done it and proud that I’ve been able to coach here for 12 years,” Gee said. “I’m really grateful, it’s the sort of accomplishment that takes a lot of talent around you to achieve and we’ve had a lot of good kids over the years.”

