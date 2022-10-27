One system over 12 years has put Steve Gee where no other Jefferson football coach as been: 82 career wins. Gee became the all-time career leader in wins with a 42-28 victory at the dimly-lit East Troy football field, it was his 79 th win at the time. Gee didn’t want to take any attention away from the athletes during the season. “I’m proud that I’ve done it and proud that I’ve been able to coach here for 12 years,” Gee said. “I’m really grateful, it’s the sort of accomplishment that takes a lot of talent around you to achieve and we’ve had a lot of good kids over the years.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Two men wanted for questioning in the wave of deadly sniper attacks were arrested early Thursday after they were found sleeping in their car at a Maryland rest stop, authorities said. The arrest raised hopes of a conclusion to the intensive and often frustrating investigation of the shooting that have killed 10 people and critically wounded three others since Oct. 2 in the Washington, D.C. area.
40 Years Ago, 1982
An Ixonia woman who claims town workers destroyed her rose hedge is taking the matter to the 7th District Court of Appeals in Chicago. Virginia Perkins claims that town workers violated her civil rights by destroying a 289-foot-long, 8-foot- high multi-floral hedge on her property. Town officials don’t deny that they chopped down the bushes on Aug. 23, 1977, but they claim the hedge was located on town property. It was removed to improve visibility on a nearby road, they said. In the lawsuit, Perkins is seeking $24,100 in actual damages, $50,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees. U.S. District Judge John Shabaz dismissed the case on Oct. 4. The appeals court, if it rules in favor of Perkins, could return the case to Shabz.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Marilyn Mertens, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Mertens, Jefferson, received painful ankle bruises Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a car driven by John R. Dremler, route 2, Jefferson. The accident occurred as the high school senior allegedly stepped backward on the sidewalk in front of the Ray Fischer service station and into the path of the car, which was backing out of the station. The wheels of the car ran over her ankle, resulting in bruises, but no broken bones.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Milwaukee business men are supporting the petition of the city of Ft. Atkinson filed with the railroad commission asking for the complete restoration of train service between Janesville and Fond du Lac. When the old schedule will be put back is hard to tell as the Northwestern officials have not indicated their intentions. Mayor Wm. H. Weld and City Attorney A. L. Stengel signed the complaint.
150 Years Ago, 1872
HEBRON—C. W. Biden, having become disgusted with politics, has turned his attention to the fine arts, hence the improvements about his premises. He uses the paint brush with dexterity.—Geo W. Burchard, made a speech to the Grant and Wilson club Saturday night. The Maj. is one of the most effective speakers in the state.
