An open house “pop-up museum” will be held Sunday at Sullivan Elementary School to mark the school’s 60 th anniversary. Throughout the hallways of the school, every classroom will be doing a different project focusing on life 60 years ago, Sullivan school history, teachers, the number of 60 and more. There will be a past-and-present “all school” photo.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The 32 nd annual Gemeutlichkeit Days festival takes place this weekend in Jefferson. The annual German-heritage festival has earned the community the nickname, “The Gemuetlichkeit City.” Throughout the three official days of the festival, Jefferson will be hopping with activity and good family fun with something for all generations.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Three persons were arrested early today in connection with the alleged theft of houseplants from the porches of two South Side residences, according to Fort Atkinson Police.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Almost 1,000 people were counted at the first African Violet show held in Fort Atkinson on Friday at the Methodist church, by the sponsoring group, the Fort Atkinson Garden club. “They came from all over southern Wisconsin,” club members report, “and they included some very well-known African violet enthusiasts.”
100 Years Ago, 1922
Alpheus Triggs sang last Wednesday evening in a concert that was broadcasted from Gimbel Bros. radio station in Milwaukee. His solo was heard very plainly at Will Lenard’s home with his receiving outfit.
150 Years Ago, 1872
It is rumored that Cardinal Antonelli has quarreled with the Pope, and threatens to resign should the latter persevere in his policy of hostility to the Italian Government, and also that Antonelli requested the clerical journals to refrain from publishing the speeches of the Holy Father.
